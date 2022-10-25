Hello, My Name Is: Sara Mlodik

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s no secret. Sara Mlodik loves to run.

The D.C. Everest junior loves it so much that she’s raced past the one who instilled that love in her.

“My mom, she did cross country late high school and in college and she convinced me to go out for cross country in eighth grade,” said Sara. “I really enjoyed it, most out of any of my sports.”

“I exposed her to it, encouraged her,” said Tori Mlodik, Sara’s mom and assistant cross-country coach at D.C. Everest. “It was fun running together, but now I get to bike with her because she runs too fast to run with on runs.”

Mlodik took to the running world by storm as a freshman. She won the Wisconsin Valley Conference cross-country meet as a freshman. This year, she claimed her third straight Valley crown.

“My freshman year, I fought for the title, and then the year after that I just worked really hard to complete that and it means a lot to me,” said Sara.

It’s not just in conference that she’s thrived. Mlodik has been to state three times in cross-country. Each of the last two years, she’s won sectionals, including just past this Saturday. However, it was her sectional title last year that caught even her by surprise.

“It was an amazing surprise,” said Sara. “I did not expect to win that and I was just hoping to lay down a good race and make it on to state and prove myself at state again.”

In the state meet last year, Mlodik placed 12th, something that she enjoyed because it pitted her against the best of the best.

“It was really cool to see all the people, all the runners and being able to race with a bunch of people my level and knowing we’re all kind of in the same mindset and everything,” said Sara.

Mlodik wasn’t done in the fall though. In May, she was double-qualified at the state track meet in the 800 meters and 4X800-meter relay. Even as the season came to a close, Mlodik was immediately on to the next year of prep.

“I was gonna give her some time off to just debrief from running in general from her track season,” said Allisha Blanchette, D.C. Everest head cross-country coach. “But she called me the day after the state track meet and said, ‘What’s my plan coach?’

To her coaches, that’s what stands out about Mlodik; her continued work ethic.

“Last year, our team theme was don’t wish for it, work for it and whenever I see Sara, I think of Sara,” said Blanchette. “She’s a kid who always puts in the work. "

This past weekend Mlodik qualified for state once again with a time of 18:25.5. She was the only runner in her sectional with a time under 20 minutes. Even as another state trip stares her down, Mlodik is thankful for the entire team that she’s been a part of.

“It’s just, all the girls, we’re all so close and it’s just a great environment,” said Mlodik. “It’s probably the best closest team that I’ve ever been on so that just stuck out to me, just the positivity the team radiates.”

The 2022 state cross-country meet will be held Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.

