News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Forum lets voters get to know candidates

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce and UW-Stevens Point at Wausau and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy hosted a candidate forum on Monday.

They invited contenders from four mid-term races to tell the community who they are and what they stand for. They included candidates from U.S. Senate, U.S. Congressional District #7, Wisconsin State Senate District #29, and Wisconsin State Assembly District #85.

They came up with Monday night’s forum to give voters a chance to hear from candidates from multiple races without all the arguing.

“It is an undertaking. Trying to get all the candidates in place, but more about time management: giving the time to introduce themselves, and what they value, and what they bring to the state of Wisconsin,” said Chamber President and CEO Dave Eckmann.

Eckmann said he also thinks it’s essential to expose voters to as much information as possible. “In the environment, we’re in today there’s a lot of apathy, from the Boomer generation all the way down to the next generation, the Gen Y.”

Marathon County Student Association Vice President George Truman is a political science major. He says he wishes his peers were as interested as he is.

“I’m worried that they aren’t participating enough. Sitting in there, I went because I wanted to learn more about politics,” Truman said.

Eckmann said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes it gives voters a clearer picture of who they’re voting for. “People here today get to really understand what their story is, why and what they value in terms of their policy positions,” Eckmann said.

The effects of inflation were forefront for candidates from both sides of the aisle. Republicans universally expressed concern with border security and immigration, while more than one Democratic candidate said the race was lacking much-needed democratic representation.

US Senate:

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes – Invited, Did not attend      Senator Ron Johnson - Confirmed

US Congressional District #7:

Richard “Dick” Ausman – Confirmed      Congressman Tom Tiffany - Confirmed

Wisconsin State Senate District #29:

Bob Look – Confirmed      Cory Tomczyk - Confirmed

Wisconsin State Assembly District #85:

Kristin Conway – Confirmed      Representative Pat Snyder - Confirmed

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
Body found in Portage County corn field
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexual abuse allegations
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open

Latest News

First responders rescue a woman who fell 50 feet down Eagle Bluff in Peninsula State Park
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
Outside sign of JMMS
John Muir Middle School provides free access to menstrual supplies
UWSP Holds Candidate Forum
UWSP Holds Candidate Forum
John Muir M.S. Provides Free Period Products