Forum lets voters get to know candidates

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce and UW-Stevens Point at Wausau and the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy hosted a candidate forum on Monday.

They invited contenders from four mid-term races to tell the community who they are and what they stand for. They included candidates from U.S. Senate, U.S. Congressional District #7, Wisconsin State Senate District #29, and Wisconsin State Assembly District #85.

They came up with Monday night’s forum to give voters a chance to hear from candidates from multiple races without all the arguing.

“It is an undertaking. Trying to get all the candidates in place, but more about time management: giving the time to introduce themselves, and what they value, and what they bring to the state of Wisconsin,” said Chamber President and CEO Dave Eckmann.

Eckmann said he also thinks it’s essential to expose voters to as much information as possible. “In the environment, we’re in today there’s a lot of apathy, from the Boomer generation all the way down to the next generation, the Gen Y.”

Marathon County Student Association Vice President George Truman is a political science major. He says he wishes his peers were as interested as he is.

“I’m worried that they aren’t participating enough. Sitting in there, I went because I wanted to learn more about politics,” Truman said.

Eckmann said he was pleased with the turnout and hopes it gives voters a clearer picture of who they’re voting for. “People here today get to really understand what their story is, why and what they value in terms of their policy positions,” Eckmann said.

The effects of inflation were forefront for candidates from both sides of the aisle. Republicans universally expressed concern with border security and immigration, while more than one Democratic candidate said the race was lacking much-needed democratic representation.

US Senate:

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes – Invited, Did not attend Senator Ron Johnson - Confirmed

US Congressional District #7:

Richard “Dick” Ausman – Confirmed Congressman Tom Tiffany - Confirmed

Wisconsin State Senate District #29:

Bob Look – Confirmed Cory Tomczyk - Confirmed

Wisconsin State Assembly District #85:

Kristin Conway – Confirmed Representative Pat Snyder - Confirmed

