First Alert Weather: Cool, but near-average with an extended period of dry weather

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A damp start to Tuesday as overnight showers clear the region, but a stretch of dry weather is on tap for the next week. A set back in high temperatures for the remainder of the work week.

Extended period of dry weather. Next weather maker may not occur until November (WSAW)

Colder air filters through the Badger State Tuesday morning as a cold front slides east. Drying out across North-Central Wisconsin with much of the rain hovering over the Green Bay area. Highs cooler, but closer to average near 50. Can’t rule out a possible stray showers to develop Tuesday afternoon, but much of the rain to remain dry. Expect clouds and less breezy winds.

A cold front moves east Tuesday and will trigger showers in Eastern Wisconsin. Cloudy and dry across North-Central (WSAW)

Showers and storms to only impact areas in Eastern Wisconsin Tuesday night (WSAW)

A stretch of dry weather on tap over the next several days. No weather maker in sight until the start of November. Clouds clearing giving away to sunny skies Wednesday with highs remaining in the low 50s. Sun mixed with some clouds Thursday through Sunday (October 30th). Highs in the low to mid 50s Thursday, mid 50s Friday, and upper 50s to near 60 for Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures floating around 50s, near average for the rest of the work week. Sunshine and dry weather expected (WSAW)

