Final weekend approaches for Ghost tours in downtown Wausau

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This weekend is the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s final weekend to catch the annual ghost tours for the season.

WPRS is a team of paranormal researchers. For a couple of weekends each October, the team shares stories of their findings and information on Wausau’s haunted history.

Two different types of tours are offered. Traditional haunted walking tours are guided by a group member. Tours are on Fridays Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Message WPRS to reserve a spot. Click here to visit their Facebook page.

Costume character tours are Saturday, Oct. 29 starting at 6 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes.

Tickets are available at Elks lodge at 5 p.m. day of the tours. Attendees will have an available dining room, bar & special room to listen to EVP recordings, view real paranormal pictures and see the equipment. All tours start and end at the Elk’s Lodge.

All tickets are $10 per person.

This is our 20th year of the tours. WPRS will donate a portion of sales to NewsChannnel 7′s Share Your Holidays fundraiser for area food banks.

