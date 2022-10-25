News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Children’s Wisconsin offers numerous programs to help struggling parents

Parenting struggles
Parenting struggles(123rf)
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been called the hardest job in the world. And most people would agree parenting comes with its share of challenges.

Children’s Wisconsin has six family resource centers: Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Rhinelander, Wausau and Janesville.

It’s a place where parents can learn to be the best parents they can be. The nurturing environments allow parents to connect with resources, take part in parenting programs and enjoy activities with their children at no cost. Children’s Wisconsin offers a variety of programs to help parents and caregivers – from parenting classes and groups to telephone advice, from one-on-one parent consultations to respite care for families of children with special needs. Many of these programs throughout the state are offered in partnership with local agencies and organizations.

Ongoing programs:

LENA Start Marathon County

A 10-week program that emphasized the importance of communication. The program highlights how early talk helps build babies’ brains. Offered for children age 0 -36 months. Registration is required. The next sessions will begin the week of Feb.20, 2023.

Parenting a Teen - Here’s your help!

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. Call 715-848-1457 or email centralwigroups@chw.org Lost? Don’t know what to do next? Take 90 minutes to learn how to relate to your teen. What you should do and shouldn’t do. How to avoid getting caught up in the drama and bring joy back to the relationship.

Positive Parenting Program (Triple P)

The 10-week program promotes positive parent practices to address and prevent a range of social, emotional and behavioral problems in children and teens. For parents of children all ages. 0-17. Call 715-660-0397 for more information to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
Body found in Portage County corn field
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexual abuse allegations
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Christopher Bondioli, 52
Former Wisconsin Rapids school counselor to enter plea in child sexual assault case
Northwestern Ave. in Weston to close on Oct. 25 for culvert replacement
Fellow schoolmates cluster around the front of Clinton High School in Clinton, Tenn., as six of...
Civil Rights pioneer to speak Oct. 25 in Weston
Plea deal likely for man killed who killed Marshfield native in 2008