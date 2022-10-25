Children’s Wisconsin offers numerous programs to help struggling parents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been called the hardest job in the world. And most people would agree parenting comes with its share of challenges.

Children’s Wisconsin has six family resource centers: Antigo, Marshfield, Merrill, Rhinelander, Wausau and Janesville.

It’s a place where parents can learn to be the best parents they can be. The nurturing environments allow parents to connect with resources, take part in parenting programs and enjoy activities with their children at no cost. Children’s Wisconsin offers a variety of programs to help parents and caregivers – from parenting classes and groups to telephone advice, from one-on-one parent consultations to respite care for families of children with special needs. Many of these programs throughout the state are offered in partnership with local agencies and organizations.

Ongoing programs:

A 10-week program that emphasized the importance of communication. The program highlights how early talk helps build babies’ brains. Offered for children age 0 -36 months. Registration is required. The next sessions will begin the week of Feb.20, 2023.

Parenting a Teen - Here’s your help!

Wednesday, Nov. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. Call 715-848-1457 or email centralwigroups@chw.org Lost? Don’t know what to do next? Take 90 minutes to learn how to relate to your teen. What you should do and shouldn’t do. How to avoid getting caught up in the drama and bring joy back to the relationship.

The 10-week program promotes positive parent practices to address and prevent a range of social, emotional and behavioral problems in children and teens. For parents of children all ages. 0-17. Call 715-660-0397 for more information to sign up.

