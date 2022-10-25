News and First Alert Weather App
2 Wood County campgrounds to close for season on Oct. 31

(WLUC)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - South Wood County and North Wood County Park campgrounds will close for the season on Oct. 31.

According to the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department, Dexter County Park campground will remain open until Nov. 28. The second and third loops will remain open and will be available for camping by reservation only. Dump stations are still available but all water filling stations have been shut down for the season. Dexter has a heated shower building that will remain open until closing.

Two shelters will be available to rent during the winter months. The ATV Intensive Use Area and NEPCO Lake County Park shelter buildings are both available to rent throughout the year.

Click here to make a reservation online.

