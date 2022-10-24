News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Wausau pastor resigns amid decades-old sexaul abuse allegations

Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce
Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce(Eastside Parishes)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The pastor of two Wausau area catholic churches has resigned following allegations he had sexual conduct with a minor several decades ago.

Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce was a pastor at St. Michael and Resurrection Parishes. On Oct. 23, the congregation at St. Anne’s church was notified of the news as their pastor, Father Tom Lindner opened service with a statement from Bishop William Patrick Callahan. Father Linder opened the service and announced he had some very distressing news to share.

He asked the members of St. Anne’s to pray for their neighbors at St. Michael and Resurrection Parishes.

In a statement said to be from Bishop Callahan Father Lindner read:

“It is with great sadness that I share with you this news that an allegation concerning Monsignor Mark Pierce and sexual misconduct with a minor was received this week. While the misconduct occurred several decades ago, our procedures are clear. And we notified my senior peers of the accusation placed him on a leave of absence and relieved him from ministerial duties. Please join me as I pray for the victim-survivor, the affected parishioners and all the clergy across our diocese.”

Father Lindner continued reading a statement from Msgr. Pierce.

“After many years of neglect, I’m being called to face the wrong I have caused someone by behavior inappropriate for a priest. Facing up to what I have done now is what requires that I resign as your pastor I am truly sorry for the hurt I have caused one person in particular, and the embarrassment I brought on you all.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show

Latest News

Body found in Portage County corn field
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
Marshfield’s Luminary Hike rescheduled for Wednesday
There is no physical SIM card in new iPhone 14 Plus.
New eSIM in iPhone 14 Plus brings security improvements
Driver strikes house in Rome area crash
Rome area house damaged in weekend crash