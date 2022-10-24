Rome area house damaged in weekend crash

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - Rome Police said no one was injured after a car struck a house early Saturday morning. Investigators said the crash happened around 3 a.m.

Police identified the driver as Colton Bentz, 26, Nekoosa.

The care had significant damage. The vehicle damaged a basketball pole and the steps of the house.

Authorities said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

