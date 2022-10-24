News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Rome area house damaged in weekend crash

Driver strikes house in Rome area crash
Driver strikes house in Rome area crash(Rome Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - Rome Police said no one was injured after a car struck a house early Saturday morning. Investigators said the crash happened around 3 a.m.

Police identified the driver as Colton Bentz, 26, Nekoosa.

The care had significant damage. The vehicle damaged a basketball pole and the steps of the house.

Authorities said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state

Latest News

Culinary historian, educator and best-selling author Jessica B. Harris will speak at UW-Stevens...
Food historian, author brings ‘High on the Hog’ to UW-Stevens Point campuses
7 Things You Need To Know For October 24th, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For October 24th, 2022
Goodwill offers lots of last-minute Halloween costume ideas
Need a last minute costume idea? Goodwill has you covered
Times of showers, maybe a storm overnight. Off & on showers, breezy & mild Monday. The cold...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast