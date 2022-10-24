News and First Alert Weather App
Pharmacies cutting hours

Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now
By Emily Reilly
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain and staffing issues are hitting many industries in Wisconsin, including your neighborhood pharmacy. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now.

Pharmacists at Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay say they’re seeing consistent, high turnover with pharmaceutical technicians. They believe it’s happening because there are fewer students interested in attending pharmacy schools these days compared to the past, making it harder to fill the role.

The decreased interest in entering the field is partially responsible for the worker shortage and is affecting customers who need to pick up their medications.

Some pharmacies, such as CVS and Walgreens, are shortening their hours of operation and even closing locations. Topeka, Kansas, was hit hard with four of their eight Walgreens closing last week.

Streu’s Pharmacy also says because of staffing constraints there’s less time to engage with the customer.

“Certainly times where we might be able to sit and have a conversation with somebody about not being adherent to their medications or maybe needing something different because of the effectiveness of others, those conversations can’t happen when you’re short on staff and you’ve still got to pump out all the work you normally do,” pharmacist John Lemke said.

The Bay Area Workforce Development Board says this shortage is happening throughout the health care field. While some industries can offer remote work or other perks to attract employees, health care is different because it’s largely hands-on.

To minimize the impact of the shortage, pharmacists advise customers to plan ahead and take advantage of services, such as scheduling to pick up multiple medications in one trip.

