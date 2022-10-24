News and First Alert Weather App
New eSIM in iPhone 14 Plus brings security improvements

There is no physical SIM card in new iPhone 14 Plus.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - This month retailers are starting to sell the iPhone 14 Plus in stores. The new iPhone has some interesting changes that experts say will make it more secure and easy to use.

With every upgrade, apple adds some unique features to their phone, but this time they will be taking away a physical piece of the new iPhone 14 Plus, the sim card.

The sim card that is normally found in the small slot on the side of your iPhone does not exist on the new iPhone 14 plus. It’s been replaced by an eSIM. Which means it’s digitally built into the phone.

The Federal Communications Commission said eSIMs offer significant security benefits.

The eSIM cannot be stolen from your phone and swapped out to a different device, making it harder for thieves to access information to reset your accounts.

“A lot of times people would purchase a sim locally and put that sim in their card, with an e-sim it’s actually an easier process, so instead of having to have a physical device, you can just log in like you would to any other website,” said Brian Jojade, Happy Mac CEO, Wausau.

That means the carrier has to have support for eSIMs. There are some carriers, especially when you travel internationally, that don’t.

Wausau Mappy Mac CEO Brian Jojade said he thinks this is the direction all tech companies will go towards in the future.

