Marshfield’s Luminary Hike rescheduled for Wednesday

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Marshfield has canceled Monday night’s luminary hike due to expected showers.

The event was scheduled to be held at Weber Park in Marshfield from 6:30-9 p.m. The event is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26

No registration is required. Weber Park is located at 2901 W. 5th Street. A food truck and fire pits will be available at the start and end of the hike on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.