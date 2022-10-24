News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield’s Luminary Hike rescheduled for Wednesday

(KEYC News Now)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Marshfield has canceled Monday night’s luminary hike due to expected showers.

The event was scheduled to be held at Weber Park in Marshfield from 6:30-9 p.m. The event is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26

No registration is required. Weber Park is located at 2901 W. 5th Street. A food truck and fire pits will be available at the start and end of the hike on Wednesday.

