Marshfield’s Luminary Hike rescheduled for Wednesday
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Marshfield has canceled Monday night’s luminary hike due to expected showers.
The event was scheduled to be held at Weber Park in Marshfield from 6:30-9 p.m. The event is now rescheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26
No registration is required. Weber Park is located at 2901 W. 5th Street. A food truck and fire pits will be available at the start and end of the hike on Wednesday.
