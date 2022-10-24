News and First Alert Weather App
Keeping pumpkin prices steady

Jack-O'-Lanterns weren't hit by inflation, but growers saw customers tightening their wallets
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - A trip to the pumpkin patch is a favorite fall tradition for many families. And despite the cost of everything rising these days, one local grower decided to keep his pumpkins priced the same this year.

For 2-year-old Scarlett Kettner, today was a first.

“It’s your first pumpkin patch today,” says mom Courtney Kettner from Green Bay.

At Blaser’s Acres in Suamico, pumpkins have been selling like crazy all month.

“Oh my gosh, we must have went through 100,000-plus,” says Chris Blaser, owner of Blaser’s Acres.

Blaser estimates around 15,000 people have stopped by his pumpkin fest on each of the last two weekends.

Despite a bumper crop this year, he doesn’t have a pumpkin left in the field. “We picked 80 acres, and then I started the last month, we’ve been hauling in a semi-load in a week to kind of supplement,” says Blaser.

And yet despite the crowds, previous years have been busier.

“Demand is down a little bit, people are tightening up on cash and demand is actually down, we just have a big following and sell a lot of them,” explains Blaser.

Even though the cost to grow pumpkins increased this fall, Blaser decided to not pass that along to his customers.

“We kind of just kept it the same because we know everybody is struggling with gas prices just like we are and everybody else, and food and everything, so pumpkins we didn’t move at all, we stayed the same,” says Blaser.

With one more weekend to go before Halloween, Blaser’s Acres is gearing up for one more busy weekend, helping thousands of families enjoy a fall tradition.

“I don’t think inflation is going to allow them to steal that from their kids, so it’s still a popular thing to come out and visit,” says Blaser.

“Regardless of the cost of living and everything else going up, it’s the memories that are the important part,” adds Kettner.

