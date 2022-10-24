Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Langlade County District Attorney

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday that he is seeking applicants for Langlade County District Attorney.

The appointment will fill a vacancy created by District Attorney Elizabeth Gebert’s resignation, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends in January 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 16, 2022.

