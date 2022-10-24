News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Food historian, author brings ‘High on the Hog’ to UW-Stevens Point campuses

Culinary historian, educator and best-selling author Jessica B. Harris will speak at UW-Stevens...
Culinary historian, educator and best-selling author Jessica B. Harris will speak at UW-Stevens Point campuses Oct. 25-26.(UWSP)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jessica B. Harris, a culinary historian, educator and New York Times best-selling author, will speak at UW-Stevens Point campuses Oct. 25-26. Her evening presentations are free and open to the public.

Harris wrote “High on the Hog,” an award-winning book that was the basis for an acclaimed Netflix series by the same name.

She is considered a ranking authority on foods and foodways of the African Diaspora. A masterful storyteller and acclaimed scholar, she uses narrative history to engage readers and audiences. She was author, editor or translator of 18 books, including 12 cookbooks.

Harris will speak at 6 p.m. on these dates, topics and locations:

  • Tuesday, Oct. 25 – “Hawkers to Caterers to Restaurateurs: Pathways to Wealth in the African Atlantic World” at James F. Veninga Theater, UW Center for Civic Engagement, UW-Stevens Point at Wausau
  • Wednesday, Oct. 26 – “Same Boat Different Stops: Culinary and Cultural Connections in the African Atlantic World” at Michelsen Hall, Noel Fine Arts Center, UW-Stevens Point

Registration is required for the free event at bit.ly/jessicabharrisuwsp. Some of Harris’ books will be available for purchase and signing.

UW-Stevens Point is able to bring Harris to Central Wisconsin because she and Chancellor Thomas Gibson worked together at City University of New York. “Jessica was on the search committee that hired me at Queens College/CUNY approximately 17 years ago. We immediately connected for our shared view of supporting student success, and as you guessed, good food,” said Gibson, describing her as a colleague, mentor and trusted friend.

“I have been privileged to have experienced her carefully narrated culinary experiences in her home, Martha’s Vineyard and New Orleans. Jessica is a cultural treasure and her gift to us all is through her writings, speaking and preservation of the origins of African American food pathways and its impact on the world today,” he said.

Harris was named to the 2021 TIME Most Influential People list and won the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. She consults internationally, is leading the Culinary Institute of America’s team to establish an African Diaspora concentration and worked with the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture, conceptualizing its cafeteria. She holds degrees from Bryn Mawr College, Queens College/CUNY, The Université de Nancy, France, and New York University.

Her visit is part of the 120-year celebration of home economics at UW-Stevens Point, which includes several events this fall.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state

Latest News

7 Things You Need To Know For October 24th, 2022
7 Things You Need To Know For October 24th, 2022
Goodwill offers lots of last-minute Halloween costume ideas
Need a last minute costume idea? Goodwill has you covered
Times of showers, maybe a storm overnight. Off & on showers, breezy & mild Monday. The cold...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Excellent weather, extended hours creates a busy Sunday for Wausau Yard Waste Site
Excellent weather, extended hours creates a busy Sunday for Wausau Yard Waste Site