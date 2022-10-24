First Alert Weather: Damp start to the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Scattered showers flowing through the state Monday morning to last throughout the day. A break in wet weather by early afternoon before a cold front arrives bringing widespread showers and storms for the evening. Wet weather could last through late Tuesday.

Clouds with some scattered showers for Monday. Highs remaining mild (WSAW)

Gusty south winds up to 30 mph (WSAW)

Mild temperatures stick around for Monday. Gusty winds out of the south to move in at 30 mph. A chance of off-and-on showers during the morning, while better odds of showers later Monday afternoon into Monday night as the cold front arrives in the region. Heavy showers and thunderstorms will be possible for periods of the overnight. Highs remaining mild in the upper 60s. Storms Monday night tapering off well before daybreak on Tuesday.

Showers and storms to move in for the late afternoon and evening. (WSAW)

Widespread showers and storms to arrive Monday night (WSAW)

Showers may linger in eastern parts of North-Central Wisconsin. Though, much of the viewing area will be drier, however can’t rule out a few isolated showers. Highs will drop down to the low 50s, near average for this time of the year.

Lingering showers to continue into Tuesday mainly east of US-51/I-39 (WSAW)

Rain to last into Tuesday for some locations. Accumulations up to a half inch (WSAW)

Another stretch of dry weather is on tap for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and seasonable with highs in the low 50s. Sun mixed with some clouds Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and next Sunday (October 30th). Highs in the low to mid 50s Thursday, mid 50s Friday, and upper 50s to near 60 for Saturday and next Sunday.

Temperatures drop near average starting Tuesday (WSAW)

