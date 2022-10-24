News and First Alert Weather App
Excellent weather, extended hours creates a busy Sunday for Wausau Yard Waste Site

One of the many giant piles of leaves and garden debris at the Wausau Yard Waste Site(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After the gate opened at the Wausau Yard Waste Site at 9 am Sunday morning, some residents were delighted to dodge the early lines and make the most of their stop.

“In the mornings it’s pretty good,” says Barbara Nowitzke, Wausau Resident. “If you come a little bit later in the afternoon, then there’s lines.”

As the morning started to pass, the traffic at the waste site began to pick up. Most likely due to the surprising, yet delightful sunny weather.

“Usually when you got good weather at the end of the season, it’s usually pretty busy here,” says Andy Faust, Wausau resident. “You see them starting to funnel in now.”

Around this time of the year, we typically see cold weather begin to ramp up, making it more difficult to clean yards. But with the warmer weather, it certainly helps everyone involved.

“100%…100%,” says Nowitzke. “Makes it a lot easier.”

Although residents picked a beautiful day to dispose of their yard waste, such as leaves, grass, garden debris, and branches, their work is far from finished.

“Oh no, there’s a lot more work because the leaves aren’t down,” says Nowitzke. “So there’s going to be a lot of raking left to do. And yesterday I pulled out the flowers and stuff like that. So, still a long ways to go.”

“There’s always more work to do,” says Faust. “I’m just think I’m gonna get out and go biking and enjoy the day now.”

The site’s extended hours mean they’re open 9 am to 5 pm on Monday’s, Tuesday’s, and Friday’s through Sunday’s.

On Wednesday’s, they’re open from 9 am to 8 pm, but that will change to 9 am to 5 pm starting November 6th.

Overall, you have until November 20th to dispose of your yard waste during the extended fall hours.

For more information, click here.

