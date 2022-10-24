News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield

Body found in Portage County corn field
Body found in Portage County corn field(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month.

The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.

Authorities notified the media that a positive identification had been made on Monday through the use of dental records.

Deputies from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office responded and found the body in the cornfield near the intersection of 15th Road and Lein Road. The Portage County Medical Examiner was notified and responded to the scene. Investigators initially said it appeared the individual had been at the location for some time due to decomposition.

Vossekuil’s cause of death was not released.

Vossekuil was reported missing in Adams County on July 31.

