News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration

Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.(Matthew Hinton | AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting with a $250,000 penalty.

The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field celebrating a win over No. 15 Mississippi.

The 45-20 win vaulted LSU back into the rankings at No. 18, but it proved costly.

It’s LSU’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area policy.

LSU was last fined for a violation following its football game against Georgia in 2018.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 for the postgame celebration of a win over No. 6 Alabama a week earlier.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
Hilight Zone pt 2
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job

Latest News

FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: 1/6 panel won’t let Trump turn testimony into circus
Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC
Police said the Cirigliano family was last seen Oct. 16, 2022.
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point