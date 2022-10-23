News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Ron Johnson meets with farmers at Miltrim Farm in Athens

Ron Johnson visits farm in Athens.
Ron Johnson visits farm in Athens.(wsaw)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Ron Johnson met with farmers at Miltrim Farm in Athens on Saturday. As part of venture dairy cooperative and the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance announcing their endorsement of the republican candidate.

Senator Ron Johnson has a family history of dairy farming and he believes it’s important to reach out to current farmers as part of his campaign. Johnson met with staff at Miltrim Farm in Athens to take a tour of one of the largest automated dairy farms in Wisconsin.

With the automated dairy farm system at Miltrim’s, Johnson emphasized the importance of keeping the organic nature of farming.

“I’m into manufacturing. you’ve really turned, to a certain extent, dairy farming into a manufacturing process, that’s what you have to do to compete globally as well as nationally. you have to bring in these professional dairy management techniques. and here at Miltrim Farms, they’ve done that,” said Senator Johnson.

Venture Dairy Cooperative and the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance said they endorsed the candidate because he is a “champion of agriculture” and “supports farms of all sizes.”

After Saturday’s visit, Senator Johnson plans to head to Superior to look into a proposal to have a gas-powered electric plant, something he believes the state needs.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
Ian Skaar
Benefit planned Saturday for family of 8-year-old Gleason boy killed in crash
Hilight Zone pt 2
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse

Latest News

Sunday is the best day, while Tuesday will be less breezy & cooler.
First Alert Weather: Wrapping up the weekend on a warm & breezy note
Mild tonight with a few clouds. Breezy and continued warm on Sunday with some sunshine. Changes...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
First responders working on silo rescuing at Heilman's Holsteins
RF-Dash, National Farm Medicine Center partner to host agriculture emergency incident training
So far, 7 tornadoes have been confirmed with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on October 12th.
Update: Seven Confirmed Tornadoes with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on October 12th