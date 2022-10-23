Ron Johnson meets with farmers at Miltrim Farm in Athens

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Senator Ron Johnson met with farmers at Miltrim Farm in Athens on Saturday. As part of venture dairy cooperative and the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance announcing their endorsement of the republican candidate.

Senator Ron Johnson has a family history of dairy farming and he believes it’s important to reach out to current farmers as part of his campaign. Johnson met with staff at Miltrim Farm in Athens to take a tour of one of the largest automated dairy farms in Wisconsin.

With the automated dairy farm system at Miltrim’s, Johnson emphasized the importance of keeping the organic nature of farming.

“I’m into manufacturing. you’ve really turned, to a certain extent, dairy farming into a manufacturing process, that’s what you have to do to compete globally as well as nationally. you have to bring in these professional dairy management techniques. and here at Miltrim Farms, they’ve done that,” said Senator Johnson.

Venture Dairy Cooperative and the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance said they endorsed the candidate because he is a “champion of agriculture” and “supports farms of all sizes.”

After Saturday’s visit, Senator Johnson plans to head to Superior to look into a proposal to have a gas-powered electric plant, something he believes the state needs.

