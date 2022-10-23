News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

RF-Dash, National Farm Medicine Center partner to host agriculture emergency incident training

First responders working on silo rescuing at Heilman's Holsteins
First responders working on silo rescuing at Heilman's Holsteins(WSAW)
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILI, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to the agriculture industry, you are 8-10 times more likely to die on the job than the average U.S. worker.

But for RF-Dash and the National Farm Medicine Center, their mission is to prevent those fatalities from ever occurring in the first place.

Although the frequency of agricultural incidents are low, the severity is often significantly high when they occur.

But with proper training, rescue efforts can be life-saving.

“Our goal is to make them safer rescuers and familiarize them with some of the more common emergencies on farms,” says Jerry Minor, Chief, Pittsville Fire.

Over 70 participants took part of the training on Saturday, ensuring that they are duly prepared to handle agricultural incidents. Such as silo rescuing, grain bin rescuing, and, the most common of all, tractor rollovers.

For the National Farm Medicine Center, their collaborative training efforts have been rewarding.

“Working with the farm community is always rewarding,” says Casper Bendixsen, Director National Farm Medicine Center. “But then when you get to work with firefighters, trauma nurses, and all these folks, it’s just two really wonderful groups of people you love to get together.”

While 31 new agencies from across Wisconsin joined the training this year, Bendixsen says he hopes those numbers to continue to soar.

“We don’t wanna be the only game in town,” says Bendixen. “We want this to spread like wildfire and really get the knowledge out there because it’s something you have to train for. You’re not gonna get it as often as car wrecks and stuff like that where you get those frequently and you can handle those. You have to train for them.”

Although the idea of the training is to rescue, the ultimate goal is to prevent.

“It’s building on a conversation beyond just rescue, it’s building towards prevention. And lowering that fatality rate, lowering that injury rate in both farming and firefighting.”

For more information on RF-Dash, click here.

For more information on the National Farm Medicine Center, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
Ian Skaar
Benefit planned Saturday for family of 8-year-old Gleason boy killed in crash
Hilight Zone pt 2
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse

Latest News

Ron Johnson visits farm in Athens.
Ron Johnson meets with farmers at Miltrim Farm in Athens
Sunday is the best day, while Tuesday will be less breezy & cooler.
First Alert Weather: Wrapping up the weekend on a warm & breezy note
Mild tonight with a few clouds. Breezy and continued warm on Sunday with some sunshine. Changes...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
So far, 7 tornadoes have been confirmed with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on October 12th.
Update: Seven Confirmed Tornadoes with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on October 12th