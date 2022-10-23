News and First Alert Weather App
Packers lead Commanders at halftime 14-10

By Ben Helwig
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANDOVER. Md. (WSAW) - The Green Bay Packers hold a halftime lead over the Washington Commanders.

Green Bay got the scoring going first. An Aaron Jones-heavy ended fittingly with Jones catching a four-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to give the Packers a 7-0 lead.

Washington would get back in the game, thanks to a muffed punt by Amari Rodgers of the Packers. The Commanders failed to punch the ball in the end zone, despite recovering the fumble in the red zone, and settled for a field goal to make the game 7-3.

However, it was soon time for the Packers to use a turnover to their advantage. De’Vondre Campbell intercepted Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke a returned it 63 yards for the touchdown to extend the lead 14-3.

The Commanders would respond with a long scoring drive. They’d march down the field in 12 plays, ultimately scoring on a touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson, bringing the deficit back to four.

Green Bay’s defense had two more near takeaways. An apparent fumble forced by Darnell Savage was challenged, but could not be overturned from the initial call of the runner being down by contact. The Packers also had a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown overturned by an illegal contact on Eric Stokes.

