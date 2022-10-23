News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC

Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from the platform. (NYPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Newly released video shows a man pushing a subway commuter from the platform onto the train tracks.

New York police say the incident happened Friday.

The victim was hurt from the fall but not hit by a train.

They released the video in an effort to find the suspect.

Police say the attack was unprovoked and intentional.

The incident comes as New York is set to bolster police presence in the subway system as part of efforts to crack down on transit crime.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
Hilight Zone pt 2
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state
Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school...
Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia builds defensive lines to stem Ukraine’s advance
Police released video in a search for the man seen pushing a subway commuter on the tracks from...
Man pushes subway commuter onto tracks in NYC
Daniella Malave works on her laptop at a coffee shop in Sea Girt, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 29,...
Companies lure hourly workers with college tuition perks
The suspected shooter is charged with capital murder for the deaths of two people at a Dallas...
Man charged after fatal hospital shooting in Texas