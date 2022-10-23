‘Jewelry Thief’ John Torchio leads Badgers’ defense to win

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Badgers entered their game against Purdue needing some momentum after a double OT loss to Michigan State. John Torchio helped deliver it.

In Madison, Torchio is known as the ‘Jewelry Thief.’ But in Saturday’s game against Purdue, the safety didn’t just take the ball away for two interceptions. He also gave the Badgers the momentum they needed.

“I think I saw a blur, I think I see somebody fly past. It was him. I knew it was him, it was just a matter of what he was going to do at that point. It was just a great start,” cornerback Alexander Smith said.

“It’s kind of the player I’ve always been in a sense, trying to be a playmaker,” Torchio said. “Just doing it on this stage really helps my confidence, and just want more, more, more, that’s kind of my feeling now. It just feels so good.”

Torchio isn’t the only player who feels big play in his blood. His head coach Jim Leonhard, sees it every day in practice.

“He’s got such high football IQ. Understands our scheme. Understands offenses and how they attack and you add on top the timing,” Leonhard said. “Not every safety has that. It’s a skill that’s hard to teach.”

It was a personal mission for Torchio after the tough loss to Michigan State last week Torchio was disappointed in his performance in the game.

”I was getting a lot of crap, I was missing a lot of tackles. I know, I know, so it felt pretty good to get a good game under my belt,” he said.

The defense as a whole gave Wisconsin a cushion, winning the turnover battle three-to-one.

“I think it shows just how could we could be. We’ve had a lot of success in certain spurts, but we haven’t necessarily put it together,” outside linebacker Darryl Peterson said. “I feel like today we did a good job putting it together and now the goal for us is just to keep it going.”

The Badgers gave up just three points in the first half, allowing them to lead by 18 at the break. That includes missing banged up linebacker Nick Herbig.

