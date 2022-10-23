First Alert Weather: Mild & damp at times starting the work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cold front will be inching east toward the Badger State in the next 24 to 36 hours. Well in advance of the front, clouds Sunday night with scattered showers and a chance of a storm around or after midnight. No severe storms are expected, but brief downpours and gusty winds are possible. Mild overnight with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Keep in mind, average high temperatures this time of year are in the low 50s.

Mostly cloudy and still mild on Monday. A chance of off-and-on showers during the morning, while better odds of showers later Monday afternoon into Monday night as the cold front arrives in the region. Highs in the upper 60s. Periods of rain with a chance of a storm Monday night, tapering off well before daybreak on Tuesday. Temps to start the day on Tuesday in the 40s.

Clouds give way to some sunshine on Tuesday with a cooler afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Another stretch of dry weather is on tap for the second half of the week. Mostly sunny on Wednesday and seasonable with highs in the low 50s. Sun mixed with some clouds Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and next Sunday (October 30th). Highs in the low to mid 50s Thursday, mid 50s Friday, and upper 50s to near 60 for Saturday and next Sunday.

