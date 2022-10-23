Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004.

Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first two sets, Edgar took the last two to win 3-1. They’ll now host Auburndale in the sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Athens looked to continue their dream season hosting Newman Catholic. Behind the duo of Addison Lavicka and Jazelle Hartwig, they swept the Cardinals 3-0 to advance to sectionals. Athens will host Assumption Catholic after the Royals upset top-seeded Columbus Catholic.

In boys soccer, it’s been 18 years since Wisconsin Rapids has won a regional. They were able to end the drought with a 3-1 win over Neenah on Saturday. After leading 1-0 at halftime, Aiden Dun was able to find the back of the net 20 minutes into the second half. Dunn was also able to record an assist on Zilfi Aliu’s goal just a few minutes later.

Wisconsin Rapids will travel to play Oshkosh West in the sectional semifinal on Thursday.

To view the full scoreboard of area teams in playoff action, you can click here.

