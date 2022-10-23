News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Edgar, Athens volleyball, Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer win regionals

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Edgar and Athens volleyball have advanced to sectionals after winning their respective regionals, while Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer won their first regional since 2004.

Edgar volleyball hosted Marathon, a team they swept earlier in the season, and did much of the same. After splitting the first two sets, Edgar took the last two to win 3-1. They’ll now host Auburndale in the sectional semifinal on Thursday.

Athens looked to continue their dream season hosting Newman Catholic. Behind the duo of Addison Lavicka and Jazelle Hartwig, they swept the Cardinals 3-0 to advance to sectionals. Athens will host Assumption Catholic after the Royals upset top-seeded Columbus Catholic.

In boys soccer, it’s been 18 years since Wisconsin Rapids has won a regional. They were able to end the drought with a 3-1 win over Neenah on Saturday. After leading 1-0 at halftime, Aiden Dun was able to find the back of the net 20 minutes into the second half. Dunn was also able to record an assist on Zilfi Aliu’s goal just a few minutes later.

Wisconsin Rapids will travel to play Oshkosh West in the sectional semifinal on Thursday.

To view the full scoreboard of area teams in playoff action, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
Ian Skaar
Benefit planned Saturday for family of 8-year-old Gleason boy killed in crash
Hilight Zone pt 2
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
Rhinelander Hodags leading online mascot competition

Latest News

Volleyball Playoffs
Volleyball Playoffs
Wisconsin safety John Torchio (15) during first half of an NCAA football game against...
‘Jewelry Thief’ John Torchio leads Badgers’ defense to win
Boys Soccer Regional Finals
Boys Soccer Regional Finals
Cross Country runners compete in the sectional at Standing Rocks Park.
Cross country runners race to qualify for state