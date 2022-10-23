Cross country runners race to qualify for state

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Nine area teams qualified for state cross country, while many other athletes punched their ticket to the state tournament in Wisconsin Rapids next Saturday.

At the Pacelli and SPASH cross country sectional, both D1 boys and girls took to the course. In D1 girls, Sara Mlodik entered the race with a personal best of 1:30 better than any runner. She backed that up, taking first place with a time of 18:28.5. Behind her was Natalie Scharenbroch of Marshfield with a time of 20:03.8.

“It feels really good because you can always hope to get it. But when it actually happens, all my hard work has paid off,” Mlodik said. “All the training from summer to the fall. It’s just nice to know it all paid off.”

Stevens Point’s Sarah Hopp, D.C. Everest’s Maria Selting and Wausau West’s Elexa Marciniak finished in the top ten, qualifying for state as well.

On the boys side of D1, SPASH finished with six of the seven best times in the race. Bode Erickson won with a time of 15:57.7, while Cooper Erickson, Tate Bruckhart, Max Bushmaker, Ethan Olds, Graham Ballard and Cooper Gunderson ended up in the top ten. Wausau East’s Erek Ross, Wausau West’s Josh Neilitz and Wisconsin Rapids’ Colin Wellnitz each qualified for state as well.

Assumption is going to state after winning the D3 girls portion of the sectional. Freshman Lucy Dolan won the sectional with a time of 19:01.2, while teammate Jordyn Jaglinski finished in fifth. Brooklyn Schoenick rounds out the top ten in ninth, qualifying the Royals for the third straight year.

“All year, one of our goals was to go to state. To go as a team is really cool,” Jaglinski said. “Just to get the opportunity to go and compete is really awesome too.”

Rosholt’s Sophia Bablitch was also able to qualify for state in D3.

In D3 Boys, Pacelli returns to state with a dominating performance, placing four runners in the top ten. Adam Eiden finished in second, while Gabe Hoerter, Luke Eiden and Sam Carpenter were behind him.

Iola-Scandinavia’s Charlie Vater won the meet with a time of 16:54.8, while teammate Jacob Lashua finished in tenth to qualify the pair for state. Columbus Catholic’s Isaac Sheer and Pittsville’s Derek Grossman finished in the top ten to make the state meet.

In Athens, Athens boys and Colby girls qualified for the D3 state meet. Both of them will be making their second straight appearance. Phillips boys and girls swept their sectional to return to the state meet as well, along with Chequamegon.

Medford won the Black River Falls sectional to qualify for the D2 girls competition.

To view the full list of area qualifiers across all divisions, you can follow this link.

