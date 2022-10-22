News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin beats Purdue in first home game since coaching change

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs against Purdue defensive back Reese Taylor (1) for a...
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen runs against Purdue defensive back Reese Taylor (1) for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin beat Purdue, 35-24, for their second win under interim head coach Jim Leonhard and first at Camp Randall.

Graham Mertz finished going 13-21 through the air with two touchdowns. Braelon Allen aided his cause, rushing for 109 yards on 15 carries. Isaac Guerendo had 72 rushing yards on seven carries.

On the defensive side, John Torchio recorded two interceptions, including a pick-six. Jordan Turner had the third Wisconsin interception.

The Badgers came out strong in the first quarter, scoring three touchdowns on the first four drives of the game. On the opening drive, Graham Mertz found receiver Skyler Bell for a 29-yard touchdown, Bell’s fourth score of the year.

On the ensuing drive, Purdue’s Aiden O’Connell went to the air to create something on offense. Badgers’ safety John Torchio intercepted the pass and returned it for a touchdown, his second pick-six of the season.

Mertz found Chimere Dike for a three-yard touchdown, the third score of the quarter. Wisconsin went into halftime leading 21-3.

In the second half, Wisconsin was aided by touchdowns from Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo. After trading scores with Purdue, Wisconsin took home the 35-24 victory.

