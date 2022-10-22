Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday was the first night of the 20th anniversary of the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s ghost tours.

They’re having walking tours of Wausau’s most haunted places for two weekends leading up to Halloween.

Wausau Paranormal Research Society Director Shawn Blaschka is a true believer in the work they do.

“I’ve seen some things; I’ve experienced some things over my lifetime prior to being in this group or forming this group,” Blaschka said.

The society has been around for 22 years, and this is their 20th year of doing the walking tours. They say the granite and limestone making up the area are good conduits for spirits.

“There’s actually a total of 19 different places downtown that have stories attached to them,” Blaschka said.

Fridays feature the traditional tour, while Saturdays are led by costumed characters and have fewer stops. For the Saturday tours, you can go inside the Elks Club and see some of the evidence for yourself, including photos, recordings and the equipment they use.

“Audio is our biggest catch. We probably have 70 or 80 different audio files,” Blaschka said.

Blaschka says he’s never had a tour member scared away by spirits.

“Only a member we had on an investigation got too spooked and quit,” Blaschka said.

In addition to the Elks Club, they make stops at the Grand Theater, the Landmark Building and the Downtown Mission Church in the former Rogers Theater among other places.

Tickets for Fridays are sold in advance and payable through Venmo. Saturday tickets can be bought at the Elks Club the day of the tour starting at 5 p.m.

Over the years, the Wausau Paranormal Research Society has donated over $11,000 of their tour proceeds to local charities, including NewsChannel 7′s Share Your Holidays, which helps stock local food banks.

