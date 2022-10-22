Update: Seven Confirmed Tornadoes with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on October 12th

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - A strong cold front rolled through the Badger State on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Severe storms impacted southeast Wisconsin around midday into the early afternoon. Preliminary data from the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has found seven EF-0 tornadoes occured, with max winds of 65 to 75 mph, and were on the ground from 2 to 10 minutes. Locations impacted included Watertown, Johnson Creek, Sullivan, West Allis, Nashotah, east of Lake Geneva, and near Burlington in Racine County. The tornado that impacted western Milwaukee County near West Allis was the first tornado to impact that county since July 2, 2000, that’s over 22 years ago.

So far, 4 tornadoes have been confirmed with severe storms in SE Wisconsin on October 12th. (WSAW)

Three tornadoes were confirmed with severe storms 10/12 in Jefferson County. (WSAW)

So far this year there have been 28 confirmed tornadoes in the state. (WSAW)

There were numerous reports of down trees and powerlines were reported from the storms in parts of Waukesha, Milwaukee, Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth Counties on Wednesday in the wake of the storms.

There have been 31 tornadoes in the month of October since 1950. (WSAW)

Storm surveys have been concluded for the time being, however the National Weather Service and local emergency management officials could still continue to investigate damage related to the storms. As of October 22nd, there have been 28 confirmed tornadoes in 2022 in Wisconsin. The average for a year in the state is 23.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.