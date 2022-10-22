Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl.

After a five-day search, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department under the direction of the Green Bay Police Department, according to the local police.

When she heard the news, the mother of Skyé Bleu Evans-Crowley contacted the local news and said, “My baby received justice.”

Skyé Blue was shot Monday evening at an apartment on the 1600-block of Amy St. After speaking with witnesses and family, police announced Leavy-Carter as a person of interest in the case.

His dark green Mercury Milan was found in Beloit on Wednesday and brought to Green Bay to be searched for evidence, but Leavy-Carter remained at large. Online court records show Leavy-Carter lived at a number of addresses in Beloit before moving to Green Bay.

Police have not called him a suspect in the shooting, only a person they wanted to question. Police say there are no other persons of interest in this case.

Police add that they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

If anyone has information that could help investigators with this case, call Green Bay police at (920) 438-3200 or remain anonymous by providing the information to Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online at 432stop.com, or using the P3 Tips app for iOS and Android devices.

