News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Online marketplace stops sales of Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes

Represeantvies with eBay say the online marketplace is removing Halloween costumes based on Jeffrey Dahmer. (Source: EBAY, WTMJ, POOL, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Online marketplace eBay says it is removing Jeffrey Dahmer-themed Halloween costumes from its online listings.

Netflix hit series titled “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” has sparked intense interest in the cannibal and serial killer.

The shopping site says its policy does not allow “listings that promote or glorify violence or violent acts.” That includes individuals who are notorious for committing violence.

The popular Netflix series has been criticized for being insensitive to Dahmer’s victims.

Currently, other online retailers appear to be still selling outfits labeled as Jeffrey Dahmer costume kits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health insurance paperwork and medical documents are spread across the table in a couple in...
7 Investigates: Patients caught in confusion as Aspirus responds to federal Medicare surprise billing protection rules
After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
Ian Skaar
Benefit planned Saturday for family of 8-year-old Gleason boy killed in crash
Hilight Zone pt 2
Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action
The Orionid meteor shower is considered to be one of the most beautiful light shows of the year.
Meteor shower to peak Friday: How to catch a glimpse

Latest News

Ron Johnson visits farm in Athens.
Ron Johnson meets with farmers at Miltrim Farm in Athens
Sunday is the best day, while Tuesday will be less breezy & cooler.
First Alert Weather: Wrapping up the weekend on a warm & breezy note
Mild tonight with a few clouds. Breezy and continued warm on Sunday with some sunshine. Changes...
First Alert Weather: Saturday Evening Forecast
First responders working on silo rescuing at Heilman's Holsteins
RF-Dash, National Farm Medicine Center partner to host agriculture emergency incident training