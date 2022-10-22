Hilight Zone Week Ten: Level one of the playoffs gets started with plenty of area action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On the opening night of the 2022 Wisconsin high school football playoffs, the Wausau West Warriors picked up their first-ever home playoff win in their history, topping their Valley rival Wisconsin Rapids 28-14.

Game of the Week

In their regular season match-up, Wausau West edged out Wisconsin Rapids at Thom Field 20-17. In their postseason contest, it’d be a little less close as the Warriors used a big second half to advance in the postseason.

The game was tied 14-14 at halftime, but the Warriors took over in the second. After a Rapids fumble on their opening dive of the half, the Warriors capitalized, as Ray Reineck scampered in for a touchdown to take the lead.

Later in the third, after a big 25-yard run by Reineck, Warriors quarterback Vince Hanz would connect with Bryce Jaworski on a pop pass to open up the game. The Wausau West defense would hold from there, earning them a 28-14 win and their first-ever home postseason victory.

“Of course, it felt extra good, it’s playoffs baby,” said Reineck. “There were a couple of people who rated us not winning this game, but I think we showed ‘em all tonight.”

“I think we came in expecting to win, because that’s the standard we play it,” said Hanz. “It wasn’t about who we were playing, it’s about who we are.”

In two games against Wisconsin Rapids, the Warriors have outscored the Red Raiders in the second half this year 27-0. The Warriors move on to take on one-seed Bay Port. Other VFA teams in action, Marshfield edged out Pulaski at home. They’ll face one-seed River Falls next week. As for D.C. Everest, they entered the day as seven-seed. Despite leading against two-seed Hudson, the Evergreens fell 20-16 to end their season.

High seeds stay hot

In D-5, the Colby Hornets, looking to bounce back from a loss to Auburndale, putting their four-seed up against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau. The Hornets were able to shake off the ‘L’, and fly past G-E-T, winning 49-16. Early scores by Nathaniel Robida and Ivan Haemer helped Colby create a gulf. They’re up against one-seed St. Croix Falls next week.

As for their Marawood counterparts, Auburndale, the Eagles as a three-seed on their home field against Fall Creek. Auburndale also with a boatload of points as they win convincingly 47-20. They’ll be on the road to face Mondovi next week.

In other D-6 action, Stratford has a two-seed, but is playing at D.C. Everest, taking on Cumberland. No worries for the Tigers as they blank the Beavers 54-0. Stratford rolls into next week to play Cadott, venue TBD.

Great Northern Conference top dogs start the playoffs on the right foot

In D-3, two GNC foes were pitted against each other as Medford played host to Lakeland Union. The Raiders won the regular season match-up and they’d match it in the postseason. Medford, despite a slow offensive start, would roll the T-birds 36-14. The Raiders will hit the road next week to face one-seed Onalaska.

As for the GNC champs, Mosinee played on their home turf against seven-seed Shawano. As like the regular season, Mosinee used their offense to race past the Hawks 50-20. Mosinee will now face Rice Lake, who blew out Merrill Friday 60-6.

Edgar and Assumption roll in D-7

The Assumption Royals earned themselves a three-seed in D-7 after winning their first conference title since 1975. They’d take on Pittsville to open the playoffs. Despite a fairly tight start, the Royals would pull away late as Nick Leberg would punch in a touchdown. Assumption stampedes into next week, winning 34-18. They’ll play Black Hawk/Warren in level two.

As for Edgar, another playoff appearance gifts them a two-seed, taking on Turtle Lake. No doubts in this one as the Wildcats coasted behind Karter Butt to a 42-6 home win. Edgar will host Spring Valley next week.

Keeping in D-7, Pacelli snuck their way into the postseason, albeit as an eight-seed. They had a tough task, up against number one Regis. The home team proved their seeding, rolling 57-16, ending the year for the Cardinals.

Other Cardinals will be flying on, as Newman Catholic rolled in their playoff opener. The Cardinals, a one-seed, playing in Merrill against McDonnell Catholic. They’d keep their high-flying offense going, winning 69-13.

