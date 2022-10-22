First Alert Weather: Wrapping up the weekend on a warm & breezy note

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may be the last half of October, but we are making up for the stretch of chillier weather that North Central Wisconsin was enduring during the past week or so. Saturday features a good amount of sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the north, and low to mid 70s in Central Wisconsin. A few passing clouds Saturday night and not as chilly. Lows by daybreak in the upper 40s to low 50s north, while in the low to mid 50s in the rest of the region to the south.

A few clouds and mild overnight into early Sunday morning. (WSAW)

Sunshine mixed with afternoon clouds, breezy, and continued warm on Sunday. Highs returning to the low 70s. Scattered showers and a chance of a storm Sunday night well in advance of a cold front that will be inching closer to the region on Monday. The first day of the work week features considerable cloudiness with a chance of late afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Showers with perhaps an isolated storm Monday night into very early Tuesday morning as the front shifts east across the area.

Sun mixing with clouds, breezy, and still warm Sunday. (WSAW)

Scattered showers or a storm possible later Sunday night into early Monday. (WSAW)

A cold front will spark showers and a chance of storms into Monday night. (WSAW)

Times of rain around and just after midnight into early Tuesday morning. (WSAW)

Sunshine returns on Tuesday behind the cold front. (WSAW)

Cooler on Tuesday with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s. Dry conditions are on tap for the second half of the week with temperatures near or a little bit above average for late October. Highs Wednesday around 50, while in the mid 50s Thursday, and upper 50s Friday and next Saturday, October 29th.

Starting off warm, then cooler for the days ahead in the new week. (WSAW)

