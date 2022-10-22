News and First Alert Weather App
CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies during a Senate hearing to examine stopping the spread of monkeypox in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.(Cliff Owen | AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations.

The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test.

Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden.

She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

