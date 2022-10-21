News and First Alert Weather App
Wisconsin to invest another $10 million to support food security

(WFIE)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers announced a $10 million investment in Wisconsin’s two largest hunger relief organizations Thursday, alongside the Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

The American Rescue plan act will fund $5 million each to Feeding Wisconsin and Hunger Task force, according to the release. The two partners in the Food Security Initiative by the governor will be able to use the money for food expenses before June 2024 to support those experiencing food insecurity in Wisconsin.

“The Food Security Initiative has allowed us to strengthen relationships between local producers, processors, pantry networks, and residents as we ensure that families have food to put on the table at the end of a long day,” Gov. Evers said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor has invested $65 million in food security, according to officials.

“The Food Security Initiative is such an important win-win program—we are grateful to see it extended,” Feeding Wisconsin Executive Director Stephane Jung Dorfman said.

