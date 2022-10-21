News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Numerous emergency responders simulate active shooter at Bay Beach Amusement Park

More than 750 officers, EMTs and other first responders took part in Friday's simulation
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The setting of this year’s active threat response training bringing together numerous Brown County agencies was held at Bay Beach Amusement Park, on the grounds and in the pavilion.

Multiple emergency agencies practice for that unexpected phone call that demands a response from all first responders in the area.

Action 2 News was allowed to follow as the controlled chaos unfolded.

Dispatcher: “This is a drill. Report of active shooter at Bay Beach pavilion.”

There are screams for help. Someone screams the word “shooter.”

Stopping the threat is the first priority for responding officers

Over the radio we hear, “Multiple victims.”

The next priority is stopping the dying.

“Do something,” someone cries.

They secure the area to get help to the victims inside.

“Law enforcement and EMS will pair up in teams, escort into the site, and treat victims of incident and get them out to hospitals,” Assistant Chief Rob Goplin of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department explains.

As the chaos unfolds, there are some role players with aprons portraying their wounds, so when EMTs reach them they know what to treat as the result of a shooting.

Outside, police sprint to the bumper car area to respond.

Radio: “Suspect, male white, black hat.”

Officers and deputies show up in waves, as incident command sets up nearby to direct the rescue task force and get ambulances lined up to take the wounded to local hospitals.

For more than 750 Brown County first responders, going through the training from start to finish helps improve communication and coordination, no matter where a threat occurs.

“Community expects it,” Green Bay Police Lt. Jeff Engelbrecht said. “I can’t think of another topic that collectively we have trained as hard for over the last 5 years. We’ll never be perfect, but in the end we’ve got to get it right.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
Marathon County was one of the distribution sites
Nine people sentenced for drug trafficking
Rhinelander Hodags leading online mascot competition

Latest News

Ghost Tours Show Spooky History
Ghost Tours Show Spooky History
Tour group outside the Downtown Mission Church
Wausau ghost tours bring seasonal, spooky fun
The pumpkin crops are outstanding this year
Wilke’s Dairy Farm bouncing back from tough pumpkin harvest last year
A bit breezy but good yard work weather this weekend. Breezy and damp at times on Monday.
First Alert Weather: One last warm October weekend
City snowplows run into inflation