Northwestern Ave. in Weston to close on Oct. 25 for culvert replacement

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The village of Weston will be closing Northwestern Avenue to all through traffic for the replacement of a cross culvert located approximately one mile west of County Road X/ Camp Phillips Road.

The road closure is expected to happen Oct. 25-27. The culvert is located approximately 1400 feet west of Meurett Lane or 1 mile west of County Road X/ Camp Phillips Rd.

There will be no marked detour. The alternate route would be County Road X / Camp Phillips Rd north to County Road N/ Townline Road and west on County Road N / Townline Rd to the intersection of Northwestern Avenue.

Culvert replacement
Culvert replacement(Village of Weston)

