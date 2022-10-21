Northwestern Ave. in Weston to close on Oct. 25 for culvert replacement

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The village of Weston will be closing Northwestern Avenue to all through traffic for the replacement of a cross culvert located approximately one mile west of County Road X/ Camp Phillips Road.

The road closure is expected to happen Oct. 25-27. The culvert is located approximately 1400 feet west of Meurett Lane or 1 mile west of County Road X/ Camp Phillips Rd.

There will be no marked detour. The alternate route would be County Road X / Camp Phillips Rd north to County Road N/ Townline Road and west on County Road N / Townline Rd to the intersection of Northwestern Avenue.

Culvert replacement (Village of Weston)

