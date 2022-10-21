More candidates than ever refuse to debate

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the November election just over two weeks ago, some voters are asking what happened to the debates and candidate forums, especially at the local level.

Many are hosted by the League of Women Voters, but this year some candidates pushed back and refused to participate.

Republicans especially are turning down these chances to debate. Many are accusing the League of Women Voters of taking a left-leaning, partisan tone over the past few years -- an allegation the league flat-out denies.

In the Fox Valley, only a couple of candidate forums were held for state assembly and senate seats. Not a single candidate forum was held in Winnebago County, which the league says was because two Republican Assembly candidates and a Republican state senate candidate would not take part.

Some Republicans say the league has taken stances they don’t agree with, such as opposing voter ID and suing to block the cleanup of the state’s voter rolls.

In a statement, Wisconsin GOP Executive Director Mark Jefferson said the league “has largely evolved over the years into a front group for the Democrats and their forums have reflected that reality.”

We brought that concern to a League of Women Voters spokesperson.

“We’ve been around for over a hundred years, and we haven’t changed but the political parties have polarized to different extremes, so some people view and characterize our positions as leaning one way or the other,” Linda Bjella, co-president of the League of Women Voters Appleton/Fox Cities, said.

In Winnebago County, league officials put out a statement reading, “It is crucial that elected officials communicate and respond to voters so they can make informed choices that align with their values. We are passionate about free and fair elections, and we are equally passionate about commitment to our nonpartisan policy.”

At the statewide level, the two candidates for governor could only agree on one debate. The last time there was only one gubernatorial debate was in 1998; since then there have always been at least two.

“It’s a bit of a problem because this is really the one forum where voters can seek candidates without one of their handlers, so to speak. It’s like, what does the candidate really think? How does the candidate behave under pressure? Can a candidate answer uncomfortable questions?” said Lawrence University professor of government Arnold Shober.

We asked incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, why there weren’t more debates during a recent one-on-one interview.

“The idea that we would have somehow fleshed out something more in another debate, I don’t think that’s probably true. I know I have been available to the media. I would suggest that my opponent has been anything but that way,” Evers replied.

We’ve been attempting to ask similar questions of Tim Michels, the governor’s Republican challenger. So far he hasn’t agreed to do a one-on-one interview but we continue to reach out to his campaign.

While candidates can make claims about bias and partisanship, some political observers offer another reason.

“They’re afraid of stumbling, of making an error that will be blown up on social media somewhere,” Shober said, “and in tight races, especially, you don’t want to be making those unforced errors, and debates are a way of making unforced errors.”

