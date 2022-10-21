News and First Alert Weather App
Marshfield native Daulton Varsho named gold glove finalist

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco...
Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Daulton Varsho (12) catches a fly out hit by San Francisco Giants' Joey Bart during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield native and Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho has been named a National League gold glove finalist at right field and utility.

The second year pro, who plays catcher and outfield, was recognized for his versatility with nominations at two positions. Varsho began the season playing mostly in center field, then moved to catcher for a month, and finished the season in right field.

This season, Varsho finished with a .235 batting average and a .745 OPS. On top of that, he had a 4.9 WAR, both a career and team best. Varsho saved 18 defensive runs, according to Baseball Reference.

Varsho is up against the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Padres’ Juan Soto in right field, and Cardinals’ Edman and Brendan Donavan at utility. The final results will be announced on Nov. 1 at 4 pm on ESPN.

