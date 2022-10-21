Marshfield native Daulton Varsho named gold glove finalist

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield native and Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho has been named a National League gold glove finalist at right field and utility.

2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Utility - NL: Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Daulton Varsho #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/k1JJNUKDwU — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 20, 2022

The second year pro, who plays catcher and outfield, was recognized for his versatility with nominations at two positions. Varsho began the season playing mostly in center field, then moved to catcher for a month, and finished the season in right field.

This season, Varsho finished with a .235 batting average and a .745 OPS. On top of that, he had a 4.9 WAR, both a career and team best. Varsho saved 18 defensive runs, according to Baseball Reference.

2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists - Right Field - NL: Mookie Betts, Juan Soto, Daulton Varsho #RawlingsGoldGloveAwards pic.twitter.com/5V48FSZ62z — Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 20, 2022

Varsho is up against the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Padres’ Juan Soto in right field, and Cardinals’ Edman and Brendan Donavan at utility. The final results will be announced on Nov. 1 at 4 pm on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.