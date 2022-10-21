News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’

Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEANAE, Maui (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two island visitors from California are dead in an apparent drowning.

KHNL/KGMB reports the incident started when a 40-year-old man fell into the water near Maui and Keanae Landing on Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old woman then jumped into the water to rescue him.

However, officials said the man drowned, and the woman died after also struggling in the water.

The Maui Fire Department said a good Samaritan, Kupaa Luat-Hueu, rushed into the water to help the woman. Luat-TourHueu was able to pull her body from the water, but medical personnel declared the woman dead.

Authorities said the waves were up to 8 feet high at the time of the incident.

“The waves were so big, and the current was pulling me away from shore,” Luat-Hueu said. “I pulled her with my arm onto my board and then made our way back in.”

Firefighters said crews pulled the man’s body from the water a short time later, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Luat-Hueu, more warning signs of the area’s potential dangers are needed for beachgoers.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
Marathon County was one of the distribution sites
Nine people sentenced for drug trafficking
Rhinelander Hodags leading online mascot competition

Latest News

The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
Hairstylist is helping those in need get haircuts for employment
Local hairstylist is helping the homeless get hired
A bit breezy but good yard work weather this weekend. Breezy and damp at times on Monday.
First Alert Weather: One last warm October weekend
Donald Glenn Brown is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to The Trumped Store...
Authorities: Arizona teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state senator