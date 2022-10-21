News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work

Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say

Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.
Pediatric hospital beds are filling up, health authorities said.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of hospitalized children has hit a high not seen in nearly three years.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 75% of pediatric hospital beds in the U.S. are filled.

About 2/3 of available beds were filled on an average day during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is bracing for the flu season and more COVID variants. (CNN)

Health officials said they’ve seen high levels of RSV, a respiratory virus, in children’s hospitals.

Although the number of children with COVID-19 has decreased recently, it still plays a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close to

900 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After decades of being an economic pillar for Wausau, Eastbay will close it's doors in April.
Eastbay’s permanent closure will leave 210 out a job
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
Trick or Treat times in central Wisconsin for 2022.
2022 Trick or Treat times for central Wisconsin
Marathon County was one of the distribution sites
Nine people sentenced for drug trafficking
Footlocker distribution center in Wausau
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023

Latest News

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern...
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say
An average turkey is currently $1.99 per pound in 2022, compared to $1.15 in 2021.
USDA: Turkeys to be more expensive this Thanksgiving
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at court, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in New...
Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt
Fellow schoolmates cluster around the front of Clinton High School in Clinton, Tenn., as six of...
Civil Rights pioneer to speak Oct. 25 in Weston