Goodwill offers last-minute Halloween costume ideas, launches online idea book

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Need a last-minute Halloween costume idea? Goodwill has you covered.

The resale shop offers numerous items to create unique and original costume ideas. It also has an online ‘look book’ to help spur creativity with 60 different ideas

Click here for ideas.

In addition to DIY options, customers can also find accessories, wigs, and make-up.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween spending is expected to soar to pre-pandemic levels, with 69% of Americans intending to celebrate the fall holiday, so we are sure to see a variety of costumes.

Top costumes for kids in order of popularity: Spider-Man, princess, witch, ghost, superhero, pumpkin, zombie, vampire, pirate and Superman.

This year what’s trending is Maverick from the extremely popular “Top Gun” sequel, the cast of characters from “Stranger Things” or “Riverdale,” the ever-upbeat Ted Lasso, Minions and for the Amazon reboot of “A League of Their Own.” Every year pop culture and social media impacts what’s hot. If you can’t get enough of celebrity news and gossip, consider going as newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Chris Rock and Will Smith, Jeff Bezos the astronaut, one of the Kardashians, Harry Styles at the Grammys or Olivia Rodrigo and one of the looks she captures in her music videos.

And don’t forget your pets. The most popular pet costumes are pumpkin, hot dog and superhero.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.