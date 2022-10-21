News and First Alert Weather App
First EV charging station in Marshfield installed at Wildwood Park

The chagnring station is the first in the nation to be installed as part of GM's Dealer Community Charging Program
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As part of a program by General Motors, electric vehicle owners passing through the Marshfield area now have another option to charge their vehicles.

GM’s goal is to install 40,000 EV chargers across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on expanding access to charging in local communities including in underserved, rural, and urban areas where EV charging access is often limited.

Wheelers Family Auto Group is the first car dealership in the nation to participate in gm’s new “dealer community charging program.

“Most people that have an electric vehicle have one gas vehicle in their house because they have that range of anxiety. So hopefully this will lessen that a little bit and build that infrastructure so people can commute and use an EV on a more regular basis,” said Mary Jo Wheeler-Schueller, President of the Wheelers Family Auto Group.

According to a press release, Wheelers will work with GM to purchase a total 5 EV Chargers at a cost of $4,447 each ($22,235 total). The charging stations will be available to all EV customers, not just those who purchase a GM EV.

The first E.V. charging station was installed Thursday morning at Wildwood Park.

For more information about The Wheelers Family Auto Group please click here.

