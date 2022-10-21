First Alert Weather: Sunny & 70s for the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Make sure to take advantage of the warm fall weather on tap Friday through Sunday. The weekend will likely be the last time the area will see highs in the 70s until Spring. Next weather maker to arrive as early as Sunday night, lingering into the start of the work week.

Temperatures to fall following Monday's weather maker (WSAW)

A ridge of high pressure will be sliding through and to our east over the next couple of days, allowing for warmer air to settle across the Badger State. A great time to check out some fall colors. Another cool start to the morning Friday. A warm jacket will be needed for the first few hours, but temperatures to quickly warm towards the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. Slightly breezy with mostly sunny skies.

Beautiful weather for the upcoming weekend with highs in the 70s (WSAW)

Even warmer Saturday and Sunday. Plentiful amounts of sunshine Saturday with highs warming into the low 70s. A slight breeze possible for the afternoon. Staying warm in the 70s Sunday. Clouds to increase throughout the day ahead of the next weather maker.

Showers and storms to arrive late Sunday or early Monday (1)

A cold front arrives late Sunday night lingering into Monday. Scattered showers and a chance of storms. Strong to severe storms not expected, but brief downpours and gusty winds possible in a few spots. Periodic showers at times Monday. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Cooler for Tuesday with considerable cloudiness and a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Periodic showers possible throughout Monday (WSAW)

Possible rain to linger into parts of Wisconsin Tuesday and Wednesday (WSAW)

Rain accumulations Sunday night through Wednesday around a quarter to half inch in Central Wisconsin (WSAW)

