First Alert Weather: One last warm October weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you thought you missed out on the pleasant warm autumn weather earlier this month or back in September, guess again. We are getting one more weekend where it will be t-shirt and sunglasses kind of weather in North Central Wisconsin.

Mostly clear and comfortably cool for games this evening. (WSAW)

Sunshine with some passing clouds for the remainder of Friday with highs in the 60s. Great late October weather for Level 1 of high school football playoffs this evening. Mostly clear with temps running in the 50s to the upper 40s. You will still need the jacket and maybe the hat but shouldn’t have to bundle up. Staying tranquil overnight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Plenty of sunshine to kick off the weekend on Saturday, breezy, and warm. Highs rebounding into the low to mid 70s. Sunshine mixing with increasing clouds on Sunday, still warm. Highs in the low 70s.

A great day to hit the links on Saturday. (WSAW)

Rather warm for the later half of October with some sunshine both days. (WSAW)

Our next weather maker will be a slow-moving cold front, which will inch closer to the region Sunday night and on Monday. There is a chance Sunday night into early Monday of scattered showers or a storm. No strong/severe storms are anticipated, but brief downpours and gusty winds are possible. Mostly cloudy on Monday, breezy, and mild with highs in the upper 60s. Additional showers are expected Monday night. Cooler on Tuesday with considerable cloudiness, and a chance of showers during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, still a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Some wet weather is on tap for Sunday night into Monday morning. (WSAW)

A cold front will spark some showers on Monday. (WSAW)

Additional showers could affect locations south and east of Wausau on Tuesday. (WSAW)

Some sunshine is back in the forecast for the later stages of the week with seasonably highs Thursday and next Friday, October 28th, in the mid to upper 50s.

