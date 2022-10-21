News and First Alert Weather App
D.C. Everest, Newman, Marathon volleyball advance to regional finals

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - SPASH, Newman Catholic and Marathon volleyball picked up wins in their respective regional semifinals to advance to the regional finals.

D.C. Everest jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead over SPASH before the Panthers came back in set three. After stealing that set, the Evergreens won the fourth set, 25-23, to win the match and advance to play Chippewa Falls.

Newman Catholic look for revenge over Pacelli after they lost to the Cardinals from Stevens Point in the regional last season. Newman came out flying, winning in straight sets, 3-0. Newman will play Athens in the regional final.

Marathon was looking to do the opposite of Newman after beating Cadott last year in the regional. Cadott put up a fight, but Marathon advances to play Edgar with a 3-2 win.

Wausau East traveled to Eau Claire North looking to advance to the regional final. After falling behind 2-0, the Lumberjacks fought back to win two sets before ceding in the fifth set, losing 3-2.

Wausau West traveled to Eau Claire Memorial, who ended their season with a 3-1 win.

