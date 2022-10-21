News and First Alert Weather App
Civil Rights pioneer to speak Oct. 25 in Weston

A Walk in Their Shoes
By Erinn Taylor and Tony Langfellow
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - In 1956, 12 black teenagers, who became known as “The Clinton 12,” attended the first integrated public high school in Tennessee. Before that, the students were told to go to school 20 miles away.

On Oct. 25, one of those students will share her story at DC Everest Senior High School.

Colin Hanson helped organize Jo Ann Boyce’s upcoming presentation.

Most people are familiar with the Little Rock Nine, but this happened before.

“So for some reason, even though it was covered in the news. Even though CNN, and Life Magazine were there, even though they had to bring in the National Guard, to kind of calm the community, it somehow was forgotten. It’s not in our textbooks. So like events like this, and opportunities like this, to enhance our education is so important,” said Hanson.

Hanson said he became aware of The Clinton 12 in a Scholastic diversity magazine.

“So for the last four years, Joyce and I have been in contact. So it’s almost like I’m seeing my mom or my family member come on Tuesday. So super excited for the area for the community and for the students and any lifelong learner,” said Hanson.

The presentation is Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at DC Everest. Thanks to sponsors it is free to attend and no registration is required.

Boyce’s book, The Promise of Change will also be for sale.

