Benefit planned Saturday for family of 8-year-old Gleason boy killed in crash

Ian Skaar
Ian Skaar(Waid Funeral Home)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A benefit will be Saturday for the family of Ian Skaar. Authorities said Ian Skaar, 8, died from injuries he suffered when his family’s vehicle was hit by a drunken driver on Sept. 17.

The benefit will be held Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. at Merrill Senior High School. The school is located at 1201 North Sales Street in Merrill.

According to his obituary, he is remembered as an energetic, loving kid with a love for the outdoors, enjoying bike rides with friends or playing his Nintendo. His family believes he would have grown up to be a farmer.

The ticket is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-15, and kids under 5 are free. The ticket includes food.

