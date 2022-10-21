4 UW hockey games to air locally this month

DULUTH, Minn. (WSAW) - The Badgers are back on the road this week for a non-conference series at Minnesota Duluth on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Fans can watch Friday’s game at 7 p.m. on FOX WZAW. Saturday’s game will air on MeTV+ at 6 p.m.

The last time the Badgers traveled to Minnesota Duluth was in 2012 when they notched one win and a tie against the Bulldogs.

On Oct. 28-29, the Badgers Women’s Hockey games against Duluth Bulldogs will air on 3 p.m. on MeTV+ on Friday Oct. 28. And Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. on the CW.

