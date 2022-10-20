Wisconsin Rapids families in need encouraged to apply for furnace in ‘Warm the Heart’ giveaway
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids-based heating and cooling company is seeking nominees to receive a free, brand-new furnace. Homeowners are also able to nominate themselves.
The Warm the Hearts Committee will select the recipient and Tri-City will install a new, safe and efficient furnace for them, free of charge.
All applications must be received by Nov. 23, 2022.
