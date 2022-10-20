Wisconsin Rapids families in need encouraged to apply for furnace in ‘Warm the Heart’ giveaway

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin Rapids-based heating and cooling company is seeking nominees to receive a free, brand-new furnace. Homeowners are also able to nominate themselves.

Click here to apply.

The Warm the Hearts Committee will select the recipient and Tri-City will install a new, safe and efficient furnace for them, free of charge.

All applications must be received by Nov. 23, 2022.

